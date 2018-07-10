Politics, Trending

Do not add my name to your political campaign, I have endorsed no one for 2019 presidential election- Okonjo-Iweala


Immediate past Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to a viral report in which she endorsed a presidential candidate ahead of 2019 elections. In a quick reaction to the endorsement which was an audio recording of the former minister’s voice, Okonjo-Iweala debunked the report, saying each candidate should run on the credibility of their person and performance.

Okonjo-Iweala made this clear via her Twitter handle on Tuesday, calling out mischief-makers for adding her name to their political campaign.

She wrote;

 

See some reactions to the statement


