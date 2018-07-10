Do not add my name to your political campaign, I have endorsed no one for 2019 presidential election- Okonjo-Iweala

Immediate past Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to a viral report in which she endorsed a presidential candidate ahead of 2019 elections. In a quick reaction to the endorsement which was an audio recording of the former minister’s voice, Okonjo-Iweala debunked the report, saying each candidate should run on the credibility of their person and performance.
Okonjo-Iweala made this clear via her Twitter handle on Tuesday, calling out mischief-makers for adding her name to their political campaign.
She wrote;
DISCLAIMER
Dear friends,
My attention has been drawn to a social media viral as well as an audio recording (a very poor imitation of my voice) where I supposedly endorse a candidate for president in the coming elections.
Please disregard these as brain candies of mischief-makers.
— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) July 10, 2018
I endorse no one.
Each candidate should run on the credibility of their person and performance, without adding my name to their political campaign.
Signed.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
— Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) July 10, 2018
See some reactions to the statement
Your endorsement will not make me vote for that candidate because we are yet to forget how you allowed @OfficialPDPNig guys loot Nigeria dry. You refused to stop them and you keep quiet which encourages them greatly.
— Haruna (@harunaibrahim) July 10, 2018
Last week or there about, one of d leaders of the Hausa/Fulani in Okigwe, a cattle dealer, played me that audio. Sincerely, he believed it all. As an ICT expert i tried explaining to him to disregard it. He claim am defending my sister. Was nt funny at all.
— Uche Ahiafor (@olduche) July 10, 2018
We care less …"you already played yourself "in you book
— babalola abiola (@biolababs) July 10, 2018