Doctor narrates shocking story of three year old girl raped by 15 year old SS2 student

A doctor had a shocking experience at work and the young lady went on social media to share her story. The doctor took to twitter to narrate her experience with an abused child, her mother and their neighbor.



She said the beautiful 3-year old girl walked into her office with her mum and another woman. She asked what the problem was and found out the yong girl was raped by a neighbor’s son, in which she later found out that the so called neighbor was the other woman that followed the woman and her daughter and her son was the perpetrator.



