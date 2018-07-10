Dog strangled by robbers in Delta State as its barking reportedly affected their operation

Some armed robbers in Delta State quietly strangled an Alsatian dog which was disturbing their criminal operation at Effurun in Delta State.

One social media user named, Udoka Emmanuel Chika-dibie has shared photos of a foreign breed of dog which was killed by robbers as its barking reportedly affected their operation.

“Robbers strangled Asentian dog to avoid hiccups as they rob in Effurun, Delta State” Mr. Udoka captioned the gory photos which many dog lovers have found heartbreaking.

From the pictures, the brown carnivore was strangled with its own chain while it was tied to a stake by the owner.

See more photos: