Dolapo Badmos reacts to Viral Video of SARS Officers Beating Man with Iron Rod

Zone 2 Police PRO Dolapo Badmos has reacted to the viral video of some Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers brutalising a man with an iron rod while trying to take him into custody.

Dolapo Badmos reacts

Badmos, writing on her Instagram page said:

I’m so pissed off right now!!! I just don’t want to think of it. You work so hard but some unscrupulous element…..,,arrrghhh! “THE STORY OF A SWEATY FOWL” 👋 bye people, good night!
Sincerely my heart is with that young man in the trending video! That iron rod…. arrrrgh! That was uncalled for! Anyone with useful information about the young man should tell him to DM, text or call on 09071555555….we need to identify the men for proper action.

