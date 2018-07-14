Trending

Dolapo Badmos reacts to Viral Video of SARS Officers Brutalising Man with Iron Rod

Zone 2 Police PRO Dolapo Badmos has reacted to the viral video of some Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers brutalising a man with an iron rod while trying to take him into custody.

Badmos, writing on her Instagram page said:

I’m so pissed off right now!!! I just don’t want to think of it. You work so hard but some unscrupulous element…..,,arrrghhh! “THE STORY OF A SWEATY FOWL” 👋 bye people, good night!
Sincerely my heart is with that young man in the trending video! That iron rod…. arrrrgh! That was uncalled for! Anyone with useful information about the young man should tell him to DM, text or call on 09071555555….we need to identify the men for proper action.

See the video below:


You may also like

LAGOS BUSINESS SCHOOL RANKS AMONG TOP 50 IN ECONOMIST 2018 EXECUTIVE MBA RANKING

85-year Old Paul Biya to run for 7th Term as President of Cameroon

Meet University Of Maiduguri’s 1st Female SUG Vice President (Photo)

Ekiti Elections: US Consular General visits Governor Fayose

Nigerian man sends wife packing for calling him an animal in public

Man Who Had Heart Attack Reveals What He Saw After Being “Dead” For 7 Minutes

‘Some Who Have Been In Uniforms Are Still There As Leaders’, Obasanjo Reveals Why He Is Worried About Nigeria

Kidnapper Arrested While Trying To Collect N300K Ransom After Receiving N1.3M

Mercedes Opens State-of-the-art Showroom in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *