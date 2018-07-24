Entertainment

Domestic And Sexual Violence Response Team React To Falz’s Sexual Violence Video (Video)

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) have commended popular rapper, Folarin Falana a.k.a Falz for addressing sexual molestation and violence in his latest music video.

This rapper cum actor released a video titled– “Child Of The World” during the weekend and DSVRT took to its official Twitter page to acknowledge Falz’s effort of speaking up about real life issues.

 

They wrote:

“We would like to use this medium to appreciate Falz for spreading the word on Sexual Abuse in the recently released video for his song, Child of the World.

“Together we will tackle this menace. Thank you for pointing Survivors in the direction of Help and Justice @falzthebahdguy”.

The idea of sexual abuse was well depicted by ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam in the music video. She acted as the “Child of the world” who was sexually harassed by her uncle.

Actress Toyin Abraham acted as her mother. Also, societal pressure forced her to get involved in sexual acts with rich men to raise money to live a certain standard of life.

Some Nigerians also took to Twitter to praise the idea behind the music video, while others called on more artistes to do the same.

Watch video below;


You may also like

Zimbabwean woman jailed for bewitching her husband’s penis

Six-months-old baby breaks the internet with her incredible hair (Photos)

37 House of Reps members also dump APC

Bobrisky’s real look exposed in unedited photos as he steps out for an event

Nigerian stylist reveals how he was almost hypnotized in Computer Village, Lagos

21 year old student sent to jail for being a WhatsApp Group Admin of a page that spreads fake news

Tunde and Wunmi Obe reveal what kept them together for 30 years

Bimbo Oshin celebrates birthday in stunning photos

Princess pens birthday message to Vandora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *