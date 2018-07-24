Entertainment, Gossip

Domestic and sexual violence team react to Falz’s sexual violence video

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) have commended Falz for addressing sexual molestation and violence in his latest music video.

This rapper cum actor released a video titled– “Child Of The World” during the weekend and DSVRT took to its official Twitter page to acknowledge Falz’s effort of speaking up about real life issues.

They wrote:

“We would like to use this medium to appreciate Falz for spreading the word on Sexual Abuse in the recently released video for his song, Child of the World.

“Together we will tackle this menace. Thank you for pointing Survivors in the direction of Help and Justice @falzthebahdguy”.

The idea of sexual abuse was well depicted by ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam in the music video. She acted as the “Child of the world” who was sexually harassed by her uncle.

Actress Toyin Abraham acted as her mother. Also, societal pressure forced her to get involved in sexual acts with rich men to raise money to live a certain standard of life.

Some Nigerians also took to Twitter to praise the idea behind the music video, while others called on more artistes to do the same.

Watch video below:

