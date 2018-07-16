Don Jazzy blasts Ladies who mocked Banky W’s car

There’s a trending video of two women mocking the Range Rover SUV Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington are driving.

Apparently, the ladies who went to the same shopping mall as Banky saw the couple come out of the mall, loading the items they bought into their SUV, a 2002 Range Rover.

The women decided to bring out their phone to make a video, mocking the couple, saying they only know how to form on Social media, but drive an inexpensive ride.

Many folks on Social media got irritated by the video, and reacted to it.. One of which is Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy, who reacted to the video by dropping a comment that showed his anger and disgust.

The ladies made comments like, “see the dead car Banky is using. 2002 expired Range Rover.”

The Video below:

In reaction, Don Jazzy said: “disgusting shallow minded good for nothing people that will never succeed in life. No, be curse but if that’s how they think then I’m really sorry for them.”

