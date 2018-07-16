Entertainment, Gossip

Don Jazzy blasts Ladies who mocked Banky W’s car

There’s a trending video of two women mocking the Range Rover SUV Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington are driving.

Apparently, the ladies who went to the same shopping mall as Banky saw the couple come out of the mall, loading the items they bought into their SUV, a 2002 Range Rover.

The women decided to bring out their phone to make a video, mocking the couple, saying they only know how to form on Social media, but drive an inexpensive ride.

Don Jazzy blasts Ladies

Many folks on Social media got irritated by the video, and reacted to it.. One of which is Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy, who reacted to the video by dropping a comment that showed his anger and disgust.

The ladies made comments like, “see the dead car Banky is using. 2002 expired Range Rover.”

The Video below:

In reaction, Don Jazzy said: “disgusting shallow minded good for nothing people that will never succeed in life. No, be curse but if that’s how they think then I’m really sorry for them.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

Davido, I love you — Wizkid’s babymama, Sola Ogudugu confesses

Now that the World Cup is over, Men are now handing over the TV remote to their wives. (photos)

Toke Makinwa wins N7.2 million after placing a bet on France to win the World Cup

Another Nigerian reportedly shot dead in South Africa

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts cleavage in new photo

Soldier blasts Police boss, Yomi Shogunle for blocking him after he complained about SARS

Actress Omotola’s last child, Michael, graduates from sceondary school(photos)

“Fayemi’s Victory Shows Nigerians Are Happy With Buhari” – Lai Mohammed

Don Jazzy Defends Banky W After Ladies Call His Car Expired

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *