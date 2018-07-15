Entertainment

Don Jazzy Defends Banky W After Ladies Call His Car Expired

A viral video has been circulating online, where two unidentified ladies made a ridicule of Banky W’s car. It happened that the ladies spotted Banky W after exiting a supermarket into his car.

The ladies made a video of Banky W’s Range Rover car calling it expired and dirty. It didn’t stop there, the ladies trailed Banky a reasonable distance on the road while still recording him drive away.

Don Jazzy reacted to the video which came up to Instablog. The Mavin Records boss showed his disgust at what the ladies did in the comment section of the page.

See below:

Viral video of two ladies shocked by BankyW’s car

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on


