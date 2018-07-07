Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

Nigerian record producer, singer/songwriter, and entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has taken to his social media page to shake a table which has many Nigerians on it.

The Mavins record label boss took a jab at Nigerians with a single tweet and the post appears to have broken the internet as social media users take a stand to admit/defend themselves.

Check out the intimidating post;

“Guess the name of the country where people pretend to hate the things they actually like, and pretend to care about the things they really don’t give a f*ck about.”