Entertainment, Gossip

Don Jazzy takes shot at Nigerians with a single tweet ?

Nigerian record producer, singer/songwriter, and Music Mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has taken to his social media page to ask a very puzzling question which shook tables in the process.

Don Jazzy.

The Mavins record label boss took a jab at Nigerians with a single tweet and the post appears to have broken the internet as social media users take a stand to admit/defend themselves.

Don Jazzy Wrote ;

“Guess the name of the country where people pretend to hate the things they actually like, and pretend to care about the things they really don’t give a f*ck about.”

Some reactions below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Johnny Drille Explains How He Got A Record Deal with Mavin

2face’s babymama Sunmbo Adeoye and husband welcome their first child

Nigerian Beauty queen accuses management of organizing men to sleep with her

Seyi Shay Reveals What She Sacrificed For Her First Nollywood Role

I no longer wear clothes that flaunt my cleavages anyhow, I have repented — Anita Joseph

Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

Court denies Olisa Metuh’s request to travel to the U.K for his daughter’s graduation

A Health Center in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo state is in a pathetic state (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *