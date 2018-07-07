Don Jazzy takes shot at Nigerians with a single tweet ?

Nigerian record producer, singer/songwriter, and Music Mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has taken to his social media page to ask a very puzzling question which shook tables in the process.
The Mavins record label boss took a jab at Nigerians with a single tweet and the post appears to have broken the internet as social media users take a stand to admit/defend themselves.
Don Jazzy Wrote ;
“Guess the name of the country where people pretend to hate the things they actually like, and pretend to care about the things they really don’t give a f*ck about.”
Some reactions below ;
It’s your country bro.
For now, I’m Ex-Nigerian. pic.twitter.com/pogPzjaoHc
— Martini ® 🇳🇬 (@MartinOkonkwo) July 5, 2018
Is it the same country with a travel blogger as president?
— F.C.MESSI 🇦🇷 (@william_i_am_) July 5, 2018
Ok think it’s the same country where the members of the animal kingdom are stealing their money
— Oyebode Oluwaferanmi (@bee_bodz) July 6, 2018
150million+ people on this table 😂 pic.twitter.com/oPlElEdZs1
— Hardy (@dadamatthew6) July 5, 2018
So if they pay attention to this, they actually don’t care about it? Wow 😮
I can’t go to such a country.
— Oluwafemi (@mouzies) July 5, 2018
Nigeria Nigeria…
— Adebayo Odufade (@michealodufade) July 5, 2018
A country where people will be shouting THIS is underrated, THAT is underrated meanwhile they never love his/her music
— ‘Youngest Old Man 🕵♻ (@iSoEndowed) July 5, 2018
😂😂😂🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/9qwAiQvH2S
— Kenneth kentucky (@kenneth_ulebe) July 5, 2018
