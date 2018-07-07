Don Jazzy takes shot at Nigerians with a single tweet ?

Nigerian record producer, singer/songwriter, and Music Mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has taken to his social media page to ask a very puzzling question which shook tables in the process.

The Mavins record label boss took a jab at Nigerians with a single tweet and the post appears to have broken the internet as social media users take a stand to admit/defend themselves.

Don Jazzy Wrote ;

“Guess the name of the country where people pretend to hate the things they actually like, and pretend to care about the things they really don’t give a f*ck about.”

Is it the same country with a travel blogger as president? — F.C.MESSI 🇦🇷 (@william_i_am_) July 5, 2018

Ok think it’s the same country where the members of the animal kingdom are stealing their money — Oyebode Oluwaferanmi (@bee_bodz) July 6, 2018

150million+ people on this table 😂 pic.twitter.com/oPlElEdZs1 — Hardy (@dadamatthew6) July 5, 2018

So if they pay attention to this, they actually don’t care about it? Wow 😮 I can’t go to such a country. — Oluwafemi (@mouzies) July 5, 2018

Nigeria Nigeria… — Adebayo Odufade (@michealodufade) July 5, 2018

A country where people will be shouting THIS is underrated, THAT is underrated meanwhile they never love his/her music — ‘Youngest Old Man 🕵♻ (@iSoEndowed) July 5, 2018

