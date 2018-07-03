Entertainment, Gossip

“Don’t drag me into your negativity” — Nina tells Alex

Nina has thrown a subtle shade to former BBNaija Housemate, Alex.

It all started when Alex shared a picture of herself rocking the Henna hand dye.. a style Nina previous rocked and shared on her page.

Trouble started when a fan of Nina, @wizzycollins46 decided to call out the dark-skinned dancer for copying Nina’s Henna..

Nina tells Alex

Nina tells Alex

Collins wrote: “Must you copy? Copying nina tattoo will not make you fine, smh”.

Then Alex responded thus: “Bla ewu ah, first off it’s not a tattoo. Second of all, it wasn’t made for anybody in particular as many people have done it before and will still do it, third of all, lunatics are not allowed to comment here, I can hear your doctor call. It’s time for your medication. Now run along and play with sand.”

“You will tell me when nina invented henna. (bia did I spell it well biko?) Anumpam.”

…and then Nina took to her IG Story to subtly respond to Alex..

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Man Wants Husbands To Emulate Him (photos)

Mikel Obi’s father kidnapped & rescued in Enugu forest

Young woman whose kids got burnt to death in Ondo State finally speaks in emotional Facebook post

“I can take your man and crown him my king” – BBNaija’s Khloe warns

7 overly stunning pregnancy photos of celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji

Actress, Georgina Onuoha buys a house in the U.S. (Photos)

Nigerian ex-beauty queen, Ronke Tiamiyu reveals why she put an end to her engagement

LASTMA Officer plead for mercy after his hand was locked by driver when he tried to forcefully enter a car. (Photo)

Actress, Regina Daniels looks gorgeous in bum shorts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *