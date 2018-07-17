‘Don’t Let Fayose Die’ — Fayose’s brother cries as Security Officials allegedly surround Ekiti Govt. House

According to the brother of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, his life is in danger.

Fayose’s brother took to Facebook to alert the public that the life of Gov. Fayose is in danger.

According to him, security officials have blocked Ekiti Govt House.

He wrote…

‘As we speak, all the mobile lines of His Excellency Ayodele Peter Fayose has been blocked, and 1,000 Security officials blocking the Government House in Ekiti State. Nobody can leave the Government house as we speak!We are all being held Hostages in the Government House. We fear our lives, and the life of the Governor because they want to kill him!

All the Television Stations and Radio Stations in Ekiti State have been shut down!

Media houses have been compromised . Please help us to share this message to people that can help us. We are all in danger!Please don’t let Gov. Fayose die’.

