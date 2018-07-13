Entertainment

Drake Declares Will Smith the Winner of the #InMyFeelings Challenge

Everyone is sharing their own version of the #InMyFeelings challenge, but it seems Will Smith has won it, hands down.

Yesterday, the legendary actor posted the video of himself scaling the Budapest bridge just to perform the hit song, In My Feelings.

“I woke up this morning in my feelings and I was like, ‘I got to let them out,’” said the Suicide Squad star in the  Instagram video on Thursday. “I’ma Keep It 100… I was terrified up there. That’s why my dance moves is all stiff!”

The video soon went viral, triggered heated reactions on his page, and one of those who commented was Drake himself. “Wow the video is done,” said the Scorpion rapper.

Watch the video below.

 


