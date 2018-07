Canadian rapper, Drake, finally met up with the Shiggy, the influencer who started the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

The song shot up to number one following the viral #DoTheShiggy dance craze. Celebrities such as Odell Beckham Jr., Ciara and Will Smith also hopped on the trend before it went number 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

As a token of appreciation, Drake allegedly paid Shiggy $250,000 for starting the viral sensation.