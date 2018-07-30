Drama As Attempted Rape Victim Runs Into Suspect In Hospital



Mild drama ensued at the Federal Medical Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba where a victim of attempted rape, Mrs. Oluchi Edeneh identified her suspected rapist, one Mohammed Nabba, a Fulani cattle herder.



The 26-year mother of three who was rushed to the hospital after the rape was foiled on Thursday, had successfully been revived by medics in the evening of sane day when she sighted the suspect and raised alarm that he allegedly attempted to her at about 3am at her family’s farm camp house in Amachai quarters of Ugbolu community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.



The suspect had also come to the hospital for treatment following multiple injuries he sustained during the alleged rape attempt.







The victim’s alarm attracted local security at the FMC who ensured that the suspect did not escape, and invited the police to take up the issue.







Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident on Saturday, said the matter was already under investigation, adding that one Timothy Edeneh had reported a case of life threatening assault with no information on the attack and rape attempt on Mrs. Oluchi Edeneh, his wife.



Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the suspected rapist, Mrs. Edeneh who sustained life threatening dagger injuries to part of her chest region, said the suspect sneaked into the house and attempted to rape her as she was sleeping beside her three children.



The victim who spoke in Igbo language said the suspect put out their kerosene lamp and tore her undies in attempt to rape her, adding that she raised alarm which attracted her sick husband who was laying in another bed, as she resisted the rapist in the process.



She said the suspect stabbed her with a dagger as she dispossessed him of a sharp cutlass he was brandishing, adding that the suspect accosted her husband stabbing his only functional hand.

According to her, she used the cutlass on the suspect’s head severally, forcing him to abandon his trousers and escaped naked with severe injuries on the head. But the suspect who also spoke at the hospital claimed ignorance of the incident about Mrs. Edeneh and her family, saying that he was injured around Mile 5 Illah Road, Ugbolu near the Asaba Campus of Delta State University during a clash with some local people while tending his herds of cattle.



Meanwhile, Mr. Timothy Edeneh who is just recovering from partial paralysis said he is having a hard time getting needed funds to enable his critically injured wife get recommended medical treatment.



He therefore appealed to the State Government and public spirited persons for financial assistance.

