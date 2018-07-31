Drama As Convicted Kidnappers Threaten To Kill Judge For Sentencing Them To Death

A judge of Akwa Ibom State High Court, Justice Okon Okon, on Tuesday, escaped death as kidnappers from Rivers State attacked him in the court premises in Uyo, threatening to kill him for sentencing them to death.

It was learnt that as soon as the presiding judge pronounced the death sentence on the kidnappers, the condemned bandits began to abuse him.

They also threatened to kill the Akwa Ibom State Government Prosecution team.

The condemned criminals in Uyo on Tuesday went berserk, destroying the window of the courtroom, causing pandemonium along Ikot Ekpene Road, where the court is located.

The situation became messy in other courts as litigants and lawyers ran helter-skelter for their lives.

It was gathered that for about an hour, the kidnappers refused to leave the courtroom, throwing the court into pandemonium.

It was learnt that it took the intervention of the detachment of soldiers and policemen before the convicted criminals could be reined in.

They were subsequently taken to waiting prison van.

