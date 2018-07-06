Local News

Drama As Farmer Attacks Herdsman, Cuts Off His Hand In Ilorin

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded in prison a farmer, Kabiru Garuba, for allegedly cutting off the left hand of one Mohammed Haliru, a herdsman, Daily Post reports.

Chief Magistrate Kudirat Yahaya, who ordered that the accused be remanded at the Federal Prison Yard, Oke-Kura, Ilorin, adjourned the case till July 12 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Mathew Olongbonsaye, told the court that the accused, a resident of Kpada Village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, had cut off the victim’s hand for grazing his cattle on his farmland.

He said the accused was arraigned on a charge of causing grievous hurt, which contravenes Section 247 of the Penal Code.

Ologbonsaye said the accused was arrested following a complaint lodged on June 10 at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Patigi, by one Wakili Abubakar of Fulani Camp, Reshe-Kpada Village, Patigi.

Abubakar, according to the prosecutor, had claimed that the accused attacked Haliru his nephew, with a cutlass.

The prosecutor had also objected to bail for the accused, urging the court to remand him in prison custody pending the determination of the case.

