Drama As Okada Rider Drags Bus Driver Into The Gutter, Beats Him Mercilessly (Watch)

Another day, another drama in the commercial city of Lagos.

Two men were on Thursday, captured on camera as they were fighting dirty inside a gutter at the Oniru estate area of Lagos state.

According to online reports, for almost knocking him down, a commercial motocyclist dragged a bus driver into the gutter, and beat him mercilessly as bystanders try to separate them

Watch video how the drama unfolded below courtesy of @Instablog9ja;

