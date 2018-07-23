Drama ensues as man demands prosecution of SARS officers who allegedly brutalized him over fried yam

A male beautician identified as Omobola Victor took to Instagram yesterday to rant about the injustice and brutality he faced at the hands of SARS.

He had co-incidentally stopped to buy fried yam at the same spot as them and was harassed.

He has now demanded for the prosecution of the Policemen attached to the Ondo State Police Command.

He told Punch metro that he was with his fiancée when he was accosted by the gun-wielding cops in the NEPA area of Akure, Ondo State.

He said the operatives allegedly harassed him for staying where they were.

He said, “When I saw them there, I waited for them to buy their roasted yam from the seller before I bought mine, but the next thing I noticed was that the officer beside me touched my fiancée and she asked him why he touched her.

“The officer just faced me and asked me where my car was and I told him that I did not have any. One of the officials came down from the Hilux they brought and started beating me up, saying I was stupid. People that gathered were too afraid to do anything.

“They bundled me into their Hilux and drove off, leaving my fiancée there. I thought they would take me to a police station in Akure but they took me to the Yaba Police Station in Ondo town.”

The Ogun State indigene added that the cops asked him for his car when they got to the station, but he replied them again that he had no car.

Victor said he told the policemen that he was a beautician and showed them his Instagram account for them to verify.

“I thought they would release me after explaining myself to them but they put a handcuff on my hand and locked me up with suspected criminals.

“They brought me out the next day and took me to their boss’ office where they asked me again where I parked my car, adding that they knew I used a Toyota Camry; but I told them that I did not have a car.

Victor alleged that one of the officers brought out a drug, tramadol, and threatened that he was going to use it against him as an exhibit in the court.

He said, “The officer said I was shouting that I didn’t do anything, but what about the drug they found on me. I told him that nothing was found on me and I saw him when he was bringing it out from where they kept it. He beat me up again.

“They asked me to pay them money, but I told them I didn’t have any. They checked my account balance and saw only N2000.

“One of the officers said I was a bad market. He said in Yoruba that, “omo oloshi leleyi, won lowo nile won, won le rowo se case (this one is poor, they can’t raise money for court case in his family).”

“About three hours later, their boss came and ordered that they should drop me back to Akure when they were going for patrol.

“The officers dropped me back at the spot they picked me up from in Akure around 1pm with my cloth torn.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said victor should come to the command to identify the officers.

He said, “I will need to see the complainant to get the details of the policemen and the fact of what transpired. If he can identify the officers, he should come to our office and we will talk over it.”

