Dremo releases new EP, features Simi, Davido and Mayorkun

Nigerian Rapper, Dremo has released his much-hyped ‘Codename’ EP.

He leaked the EP a day before the scheduled Friday release on Boomplay, a music streaming app.

The DMW rapper features Simi and his label mates; Davido, Peruzzi, Mayorkun and Sinzu on the nine-track EP.

Fresh VDM, BenjamZillbeats, Speroach Beatz, and Lush Beatz handled the production while the sound engineering was done by TeeY Mix and Simi.

At the start of the year, the rapper said he would release “back to back hits in 2018″.

“This year I’m ready than ever before to drop back to back hits. In addition, I have a big announcement that I will soon share once my management and I sort everything out,” he had said.

“I also want to use this opportunity to tell my fans to be rest assured that I am not going to disappoint them. My team and I have big plans for 2018, wait for it.”

During a 2017 interview with TheCable Lifestyle, Dremo described his sound as a fusion of afro and hip-hop, saying, “I wouldn’t mind exploring”.

The rapper, however, said he does not feel pressured to make ‘pon pon’ music, adding that: “I am trying to create a kind of sound that when you hear, you will say jam of life.”

