Driver Arrested While Trying To Sell Company’s Car Over Salary

A 25-year old company driver, Mr. Akpan Samuel, has been arrested in Lagos for attempting to sell a company’s Toyota car for N2m over failure to pay his salary. Samuel from Akwa Ibom state claimed that the company known as Land Way Motors owned by one Mr. Wale, employed him as a driver two months ago and had not paid him a dime as salary.

He said that despite the fact he was not paid monthly salary of N40,000, the management still wanted him to be coming to work on empty stomach.

P.M.Express reports that the company known as Land Way had employed Mr. Samuel as a driver for two months ago without paying his N40,000 monthly salary for the period. He therefore arranged with two of his friends, Emmanuel Chukwudi, 24, and Chidi Njoku, 24, and they drove the vehicle to Ladipo Market to sell it before they were apprehended by the police.

Mr. Samuel confessed that he actually wanted to sell the car to serve as deterrent to other companies who employed drivers without paying them. The two other suspects said that the idea to sell the vehicle was brought by Mr. Samuel. They said that they only made suggestions as to the place it will be sold at Ladipo Market and followed him there.

However, his action has landed him in trouble after the police intercepted the vehicle and arrested him with his accomplices.

They were paraded by the amiable Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, at the Command, Ikeja, Lagos. The police boss said that the suspects were culpable despite their claims because they were caught in the middle of the offence. He noted that the company was located at Lekki, Ajah area of Lagos where the three suspects resided, conceived the plot and carried the vehicle to Ladipo Market in Mushin before they were arrested.

Edgal warned criminal elements to leave the State because they will be arrested anywhere they committed any offence as the police’s strategy in combating crimes was working. He said that the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.