Driver robs former Police PRO, Ngozi Braide of N10million in Lagos

Former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ngozi Braide, is now counting her losses after her driver, one Mr. Philip Jonathan reportedly burgled her bedroom, carted away with her belongings, foreign currency worth about N10m and escaped in Lagos.

According to a report by PM Express, the sad incident happened at her home in the Maryland of Lagos where she lived with her family.

It was learnt that Mr. Jonathan, 38, targeted Braide when she was not around. He then broke into her room, stole those items and escaped. He was alleged to have taken away cash of three thousand Dollars valued at N1.1m, 2 gold chains worth N2.8m, diamond ring worth N3.6m and other valuables put in total at about N10m.

The theft was reported to the operatives of FSARS who trailed Mr. Jonathan and arrested him while his accomplices were said to be at large. The police did not disclose if they recovered the items after the suspect was arrested.

He was charged before Ikeja Magistrates court for conspiracy and stealing. He pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Inspector Benson Emuerhi did not oppose his bail.

Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O. Sule-Amzat granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum. He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 25th October, 2018. Police sources said that Braide was traumatized by the incident as almost all the jewelries she had accumulated over the years were stolen.

Mrs. Ngozi Braide was known for her proficiency when she was the PPRO during the period retired AIG Manko was the Commissioner of Police in Lagos. She was later transferred and had been redeployed to other locations before the incident happened at her residence.

Leave a Comment…

comments