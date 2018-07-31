Duncan Mighty was here before Wizkid and Twitter – fans blast themselves

Right now, there’s a hot debate between fans on music stars Wizkid and Duncan Mighty. The duo which collaborated a new hit song, fake love, which is currently making a lot of waves has stirred serious argument among their fans.

While some fans are stressing that the recent collaboration between the musicians has revived the almost dying music career of the Port Harcourt based singer – others are arguing that Duncan Mighty was a star before Wizkid ever thought of doing music and remains A Star afterwards.

See some funny reactions below

Tired of these Duncan Mighty x Wizkid arguments. Duncan was focusing on his construction business till Wizkid made Fake Love with him. Now his song is being played all over the world, instead of just down South. And everybody wants to feature him. Make of that what you will. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 31, 2018

Just don't compare a legend (Duncan Mighty) that writes & produces his songs, released first album that has 22 hit tracks which sold millions of copies nationwide, a business tycoon & oil magnet with Wizkid. These late 90s & 2k kids dn't have respect & rarely use their akonuche. — The Mouth That Eats Salt & Pepper 👅 (@Manlike_ED) July 31, 2018

Duncan mighty is a living legend, his voice alone is spiritual, that Fake love jam with Wizkid brought him back to the big scene which is a fact, buh dont say wizkid revived his career please, its embarassing,

Whenever you hear a duncan mighty jam you must feel it. Wizkid or not — IFLO 🇳🇬 (@IFLO26) July 31, 2018

Duncan Mighty wrote fake love and it would have been a hit with or without Wizkid But we can't deny the influence of Wizkid. Wizzy (intl) added flavor to dat track What is however stupid is saying Wizkid made Duncan relevant Kids, Mighty don dey here b4 Twitter $ wizkid . Lol — Wiz (@Uc_Wiz) July 30, 2018

Those arguing for Wizzy

If you like it, believe me. I put it to you that Duncan Mighty was dead and was almost buried until Wizkid became the saviour and resurrected him. Period! — Your Friend (@Anndelegend) July 31, 2018

This Duncan Mighty x Wizkid talks will soon turn to tribal war.

Duncan is a legend, no doubt. Was his songs well known all over Nigeria?? Naah

His song with Wizkid gave him a much needed larger audience

Coman beat me — Your Village People (@Shado_Walka) July 31, 2018

Wizkid brought Duncan Mighty into the limelight again. Nobody is discrediting what he achieved in the past but he stopped being relevant years ago. Simple stuff — Bloodreina (@__tunde) July 31, 2018

Wizkid didn't make Duncan Mighty.

Wizkid was a back up singer for BankyW when we were rocking Duncan mighty's first album in 2008/2009. — Miss Fab (@Violetfab) July 31, 2018

Fact: Duncan Mighty was a huge artiste before Wizkid became a topic Fact : Duncan Mighty's career was withering away cos he didn't rebrand Fact: Wizkid's feature re-opened the door of "relevance" for Duncan Fact: As at 2017, 61.6% of Nigerian youth were unemployed — Lérd Chigbọ ā (@itschigbo) July 31, 2018

The one arguing for both