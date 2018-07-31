Entertainment, Trending

Duncan Mighty was here before Wizkid and Twitter – fans blast themselves

Right now, there’s a hot debate between fans on music stars Wizkid and Duncan Mighty. The duo which collaborated a new hit song, fake love, which is currently making a lot of waves has stirred serious argument among their fans.

While some fans are stressing that the recent collaboration between the musicians has revived the almost dying music career of the Port Harcourt based singer – others are arguing that Duncan Mighty was a star before Wizkid ever thought of doing music and remains A Star afterwards.

See some funny reactions below

Those arguing for Wizzy

The one arguing for both


