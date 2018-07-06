Dying Of Cancer, Gangster Confesses That He Was Among Those Who Brutally Murdered Rapper, Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

A former gangster linked to the murder of Tupac Shakur has sensationally confessed to his part in the star’s high-profile killing.

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis – an uncle of number prime suspect Orlando Anderson – says he was in the car when one of his crew opened fire and he knows who pulled the trigger.

Shakur died days after he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting 22 years ago while driving through Las Vegas with Death Row Records boss Suge Knight.

A shooter in a white Cadillac, which pulled up on the right-hand passenger side of Tupac’s BMW at traffic lights, opened fire at 11.15pm on September 7, 1996.

The star was hit four times – in the chest, arm and thigh – and died in hospital six days later. No one has ever been caught for the killing.

Now a new Netflix series – Unsolved, the Tupac and Biggie Murders – has been released based on a major Los Angeles Police Department task force probe headed by former cop Greg Kading.

His findings were based on an astonishing taped confession by Keefe D when he had immunity from prosecution.

“I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I’m the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing,” said Keefe D, according to the Daily Star.

“People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth.”

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis

Keefe D explains how after his nephew Anderson was beaten up by Tupac and his entourage he went looking for revenge with his pals. Tupac and his crew – some of whom were associated with LA gang The Bloods – attacked Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson in the lobby of a Las Vegas casino.

Compton-based Anderson was reportedly a rival Crips gang member who previously robbed a medallion from one of Tupac’s entourage.

The shooter’s Cadillac was being driven by Terrence “T-Brown” Brown with DeAndre “Dre” Smith sitting behind, Keefe D was in the front passenger seat and Anderson sat behind him.

Keefe D refuses to name the actual shooter – because of “street code” but revealed: “It just came from the backseat bro.”

It was recently revealed the case is still part of an ongoing investigation emerged after US journalists launched a legal bid for cops to release documents related to the assassination.

The non-profit Center for Investigative Reporting believes the records are of great “historical importance” and should be made public.

However the LVPD is refusing to release the paperwork as it claims the murder IS still the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Numerous people – including fellow rapper Notorious BIG – were implicated in his death, but the identity of the killer has always remained a mystery.

Last year The Sun online revealed how the director of another film, which claims to have solved the murder mystery say cops ‘hindered’ his long-running battle for justice.

RJ Bond says some of the homicide detectives responsible for tracking down the rap star’s cold-blooded killers had hidden agendas and seemed to have no interest in finding those really responsible.

It was claimed many of the officers investigating the murder at the time had now left the force and the case was effectively closed.

Bond had tracked down a confession letter said to have been written by one of the men responsible for opening fire on Tupac.

It has also been reported Tupac knew the hitman who shot him but his brutal murder remains a mystery because cops “never wanted to solve it”.

The main suspect, identified in 2002 by an LA Times investigation, was gang banger Anderson, who is believed to have been seeking revenge for the earlier casino brawl.

Anderson, who always denied the claims, was killed in a gangland shooting in 1998.

*********

