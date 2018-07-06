E-Money Poses Beside His $500,000 Maybach 62s In New Photo

E-Money is one of the biggest socialites in the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos State with loads of cash to throw around.

The billionaire and Money bag CEO of 5 Star Music who is known for his flamboyant and luxury lifestyle has newly acquired a mayback 62s car said to be worth a whopping $500, 000 (five hundred thousand dollar).

The five star CEO and younger brother,Kcee Limpopo took to his social media page to share this photo with his 1.8million followers.

His fans have congratulated him as well as seized the opportunity to appeal for financial assistance from the business man.

Check out the photos below;