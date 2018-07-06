Trending

E-Money Poses Beside His $500,000 Maybach 62s In New Photo

E-Money is one of the biggest socialites in the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos State with loads of cash to throw around.

The billionaire and Money bag CEO of 5 Star Music who is known for his flamboyant and luxury lifestyle has newly acquired a mayback 62s car said to be worth a whopping $500, 000 (five hundred thousand dollar).

The five star CEO and younger brother,Kcee Limpopo took to his social media page to share this photo with his 1.8million followers.

His fans have congratulated him as well as seized the opportunity to appeal for financial assistance from the business man.

Check out the photos below;


You may also like

Lovebirds engage in foreplay in Ikeja City Mall

Police officer accused of slapping Korra Obidi shares video showing her slapping him

Fayose’s N6.4b bridge commissioned by GEJ breaks

Hospital Gives Family Wrong Baby Home, Calls 10 Days Later To Swap Baby

Nigerian Artiste Offers Fan Two Million Naira For a Blowjob

Nigerians celebrate Saraki’s victory at Supreme court, say Buhari can’t stop him

Ways To Convey Your Idea Properly

Buhari: Why would anyone think that I would encourage killings because I’m Fulani?

Buhari’s media aide and APC rep member fight on Twitter – See why!!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *