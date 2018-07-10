Entertainment, Gossip

Ebuka and Adesua Etomi-Wellington become Brand Ambassadors For H2Oh

Adesua Etomi and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu are the new brand ambassadors for the H2Oh family.

The duo shared the good news on their respective social media pages, some hours ago.

Adesua wrote on her Instagram page:

“Glad to finally be able to share this news with you guys. Blessed to be part of the @h2oh_naija family (You should follow them, they have sweet inside gist) lol. A brand I love and a brand that allows me to be myself.
I also get to do this with my brother @ebuka ???
#WaterIsGonnaBeJealous #imactuallyserious #brandambassador #perfectbrandforme #EME

Ebuka also wrote:

“Proud and extremely humbled to be joining the H2Oh family… Also super excited that we can finally share this news with you guys!!!
Are you following @h2oh_naija yet?Better join the movement o!!! Cos #WaterIsGonnaBeJealous
#BrandAmbassadors
#H2Oh”

Watch the brand ambassadors in the H2Oh promo video below;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Grown women fight over who to take photo with Teddy A (Video)

Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe’s husband accuses her of sleeping around, shares video of Juliet attacking him

OBO! Davido shows off his expensive car collection after adding a brand new 2018 Bentley Bentyaga. (Photo)

Thai Cave : All 12 boys and their coach saved from flooded cave after days of being trapped

Mercy Johnson bags a cooking endorsement deal (Photos)

After 19 years of waiting, Woman who rejected CS and her set of twins die during childbirth

Hijab Law Controversy: Firdaus Amasa finally called to bar.

Miracle Meets President Of Sierra Leone

Davido Shows Off His All-White Garage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *