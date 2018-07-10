Ebuka and Adesua Etomi-Wellington become Brand Ambassadors For H2Oh

Adesua Etomi and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu are the new brand ambassadors for the H2Oh family.

The duo shared the good news on their respective social media pages, some hours ago.

Adesua wrote on her Instagram page:

“Glad to finally be able to share this news with you guys. Blessed to be part of the @h2oh_naija family (You should follow them, they have sweet inside gist) lol. A brand I love and a brand that allows me to be myself.

I also get to do this with my brother @ebuka ???

#WaterIsGonnaBeJealous #imactuallyserious #brandambassador #perfectbrandforme #EME

Ebuka also wrote:

“Proud and extremely humbled to be joining the H2Oh family… Also super excited that we can finally share this news with you guys!!!

Are you following @h2oh_naija yet?Better join the movement o!!! Cos #WaterIsGonnaBeJealous

#BrandAmbassadors

#H2Oh”

Watch the brand ambassadors in the H2Oh promo video below;

