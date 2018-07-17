Ebuka Obi-Uchendu And Wife, Cynthia Go Jet Skiing During Vacation In Spain

Big Brother Naija 2018 Host and Media Personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his pretty wife, Cynthia are currently on vacation in Spain and they are having a swell time.

His wife, Cynthia shared a picture of them Jet skiing with the caption ;

Moments before he maxed his speed limit and tipped us into the Ocean . Sadly I can’t swim and completely forgot I wasn’t going to drown as I was wearing a life jacket . We sha made it out okay. Thoroughly enjoyed it.

Oh we also went parasailing we couldn’t get pictures 🙁 . It was so beautiful from up there.

Cynthia, recently took to her IG page to post a lovely birthday message to her Husband.

Her post read ;

Happy birthday to my soulmate… You’ve made my life so beautiful and I celebrate you today and everyday of our life. I can never thank you enough for all that you do for jewel and I.

Thank you for showing me love I never knew existed.

Thank you for being such a great husband and father. You’ve helped me to soar higher and be the person I am today. I wish you elevation in all that you do.

I wish you eternal joy, happiness and everything you’ve ever wished for . I love you dearly. X

PS: He is your future president. So put some respect to his name ! 😬😘

