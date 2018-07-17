Entertainment, Gossip

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu And Wife, Cynthia Go Jet Skiing During Vacation In Spain

Big Brother Naija 2018 Host and Media Personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his pretty wife, Cynthia are currently on vacation in Spain and they are having a swell time.

His wife, Cynthia shared a picture of them Jet skiing with the caption ;

Moments before he maxed his speed limit and tipped us into the Ocean . Sadly I can’t swim and completely forgot I wasn’t going to drown as I was wearing a life jacket . We sha made it out okay. Thoroughly enjoyed it.
Oh we also went parasailing we couldn’t get pictures 🙁 . It was so beautiful from up there.

Cynthia, recently took to her IG page to post a lovely birthday message to her Husband.

Her post read ;

Happy birthday to my soulmate… You’ve made my life so beautiful and I celebrate you today and everyday of our life. I can never thank you enough for all that you do for jewel and I.

Thank you for showing me love I never knew existed.

Thank you for being such a great husband and father. You’ve helped me to soar higher and be the person I am today. I wish you elevation in all that you do.

I wish you eternal joy, happiness and everything you’ve ever wished for . I love you dearly. X
PS: He is your future president. So put some respect to his name ! 😬😘

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Lionel Messi Spends Quality Family Time On A Luxury Yacht (Photos)

If you Dm me to beg for money I will curse you – Funke Adesiyan

Ahmed Musa reacts after his goal got nominated for world cup goal of the tournament

Charly Boy reacts after his daughter, Dewy Oputa revealed herself as a lesbian

Banky W finally reply ladies who slammed him for driving an ‘expired’ Range Rover SUV

“The 2019 general elections will cost N242.4bn” – President Buhari

“I am dying of hunger’’ – Legendary Nigerian boxer, Jerry Okorodudu cries out

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Appear Madly In Love In new GQ photos

“My girlfriend is very dirty, she finds it hard to wash her undies” – Nigerian man exposes his girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *