Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia reveals that they met on twitter

Cynthia, the wife of TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed today that she first met him on twitter. She disclosed this during a question and answer session with fans on IG, confirming that some people do find love on social media.

See Below ;

Their Union is blessed with one child, a beautiful girl who started her schooling in April this year.

In related news, Nigerian Singer, Banky W has declared his close friend, TV Personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the “best-dressed man in Nigeria”.

The ‘Strong Thing’ singer made this assertion in an article about Obi-Uchendu titled ‘The Other Winner of Big Brother Naija’.

In the article, Banky W talks about how Obi-Uchendu’s fledgling brand received a huge boost from hosting the reality TV show for the second straight year.

Obi-Uchendu, who ranked eighth in the first edition of Big Brother Naija, often turned out in dapper outfits whenever he stepped out to present the eviction show on Sundays. (Read more on that here)

Leave a Comment…

comments