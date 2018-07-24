EFCC Invites Ike Ekweremadu Over Conspiracy, Money Laundering (See Full Letter)

In a letter dated July 24 and signed by Mohammed Abba, the EFCC director of operations, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has invited the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, for questioning over alleged money laundering.

The anti-graft agency said Ekweremadu’s name “featured prominently” in a case of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering being investigated, and was asked to report to the office of the commission on Tuesday for “clarification”.

Read the letter in full below;

Recall that security operatives had earlier on Tuesday, laid siege to the residence of the deputy senate president in Apo Legislative Quarters.

Uche Anichukwu, his special adviser on media, made the disclosure saying that Ekweremadu’s residence is “currently under the siege of men of the Nigeria Police Force and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“They took over the entire vicinity before 6am. There is no going in or coming out”.