Eight abductors of Chibok girls, arrested (Photo)

The Borno state police command on Wednesday paraded eight suspected Boko Haram members and their accomplices it said were responsible for the kidnap of Chibok schoolgirls four years ago.

The eight suspected Boko Haram terrorists who are among 22 persons paraded, were said to have been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General’s Intelligence Response Team (IGP’s IRT) in Borno, Adamawa and other adjoining communities.

The suspects are alleged to have masterminded over 50 suicide bomb attacks within Maiduguri and Adamawa. They (suspects) also launched several other attacks leading to the death of thousands of Nigerians.

Over 270 Chibok girls were abducted from their school dormitory in 2014. The kidnapping sparked global outrage. More than 100 of the schoolgirls are still being held by Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, Veteran Nollywood Actress and Singer, Onyeka Onwenu has cried out for the release of Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Leah Sharibu alongside 110 other girls were abducted from the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, in Yobe state on February 19, 2018. (Read more here)

