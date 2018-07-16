Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ekiti Election: Apostle Suleman mocked by Presidency over false prophecy

The Special Assistant on Social Media to President Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to the prophecy of Apostle Johnson Suleman on the Ekiti Election.

In the prophecy, Apostle Suleman said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP would emerge winner of the just concluded election.

However, a reverse was the case on Saturday as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Kayode Fayemi was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Reacting, Onochie described the Cleric as not being in talking terms with God.

According to her, “God will continue to disgrace Pastors who tell lies with God’s name.’

Onochie tweeted, “God told me expressly that APC is finished in Nigeria & you will see how God will disgrace them in Ekiti. They will lose heavily~Apostle Suleiman May 2018.

“A ‘Pastor’ who is not in talking terms with God but who continues to lie with God’s name. God will continue to disgrace them.”

