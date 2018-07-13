Ekiti Election: Doctor reveals new twist about Fayose’s ‘injuries’

A Nigerian Doctor identified as Etin-Osa Imagbenikaro has laughed off the arm sling and neck collar worn by Governor Fayose after he accused operatives of the Nigeria Police Force of beating him up.

She has insinuated that Fayose’s claims of being attacked by the security operatives might be false.

According to her, the arm sling and the neck collar worn by the People’s Democratic Party chieftain wasn’t professionally fixed giving indications that the incident might have been choreographed.

“I actually do not understand this contraption. I’ve tried to hold it in. But I’ve been laughing hard. If anyone tells me they fixed this for him in a hospital, I’d be shocked beyond belief.

“How do you connect an arm sling to a neck collar that’s bracing a “broken neck”?” she posted on Twitter.

It would be recalled that there was drama in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday as Governor Ayo Fayose said he was brutalised by policemen who allegedly stormed the main entrance to the Ekiti State Government House to stop a rally by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Residents said there were gunshots at the main entrance to the Government House while tear gas canisters were reportedly shot to disperse the crowd at the rally.

Fayose cried and sat on the ground at a press conference claiming his life was under threat and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris could be held responsible if anything happens to him.

Fayose’s claims have been laughed off on social media with many accusing him of play-acting as insinuated below:

