Ekiti Election : EFCC is coming for outgoing Governor, Ayo Fayose (Photo)

The Ekiti State Gubernatorial elections might have come and gone, but it will go down in history as one of the most talked about Governorship-polls in the country for a long time.

While the APC candidate, Fayemi emerged victorious, amid reports that both parties wooed voters with cash, the fact is Ayo Fayose will handover to Fayemi soon and the immunity that protects leaders in the country will no longer be enjoyed by Ayo Fayose, and as such he is liable to be investigated for corrupt charges amongst others.



That being said, EFCC took to it’s twitter page to announce that the commission would indeed see someone soon, their deleted tweet read ;

The parri is over; The cloack of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken #Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon.

After deleting their previous tweet, EFCC wrote ;

This case has been on since 2005, but became a pending case due to the immunity. There’s nothing new here

