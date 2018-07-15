Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ekiti Election : EFCC is coming for outgoing Governor, Ayo Fayose (Photo)

The Ekiti State Gubernatorial elections might have come and gone, but it will go down in history as one of the most talked about Governorship-polls in the country for a long time.

While the APC candidate, Fayemi emerged victorious, amid reports that both parties wooed voters with cash, the fact is Ayo Fayose will handover to Fayemi soon and the immunity that protects leaders in the country will no longer be enjoyed by Ayo Fayose, and as such he is liable to be investigated for corrupt charges amongst others.

That being said, EFCC took to it’s twitter page to announce that the commission would indeed see someone soon, their deleted tweet read ;

The parri is over; The cloack of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken #Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon.

After deleting their previous tweet, EFCC wrote ;

This case has been on since 2005, but became a pending case due to the immunity. There’s nothing new here

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

VP Yemi Osinbajo Celebrates his wife with a Lovely Birthday Message

Ekiti Election: Tragedy As Pastor Accidentally knocks down boy celebrating APC’s Ekiti victory

Pastor Chris Okotie asks PDP, APC to adopt him as presidential candidate

DJ Xclusive, DJ Kaywise leads Nigeria Top 10 Party DJ of 2018

Two women slam Banky W for driving an expired Range Rover SUV (Video)

Kemi Adeosun gets new appointment amid NYSC certificate scandal

Peter Okoye gets first award nomination since the Psquare duo breakup

Jorginho To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

My daughter will not do the things I had to do – Nudist, Maheeda says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *