Politics, Trending

Ekiti Elections: Anyone arrested by Police will get N50k for each night spent in detention – Fayose

 

 Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he is ready to pay anyone arrested illegally by police in the state N50,000. According to the governor, anyone who spends a night in detention having been arrested by Kayode Fayemi and “his rampaging Policemen and DSS on this election issue” will henceforth get N50,00 naira from him.

The governor made this announcement via his Twitter handle Monday evening. He wrote;

See some reactions

The Ekiti state governorship election will hold on Saturday in all the 16 local government areas of the state.


You may also like

Chaos as Pastor Weds 17-year-old Girl without Her Family’s Consent

Lady Shocked After Investigating Boyfriend To See If He’s Faithful… (See Screenshot)

NYSC Breaks Silence On Kemi Adeosun’s Allegedly Forged Certificate

Teenage Girl Arrested For Posting Videos Of Herself Dancing Without Hijab

Residents Worship In Their Burnt Church After Plateau Massacre

‘How My Daughter Was Killed & Buried By Her Lover In His Room!’ – Ex Deputy Governor

NYSC finally reacts to reports, Kemi Adeosun ‘forged’ certificate

Nigerian Pastor marries 18-year-old girl without meeting her family

We are not recruiting – Nigerian army

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *