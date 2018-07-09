Ekiti Elections: Anyone arrested by Police will get N50k for each night spent in detention – Fayose

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has said he is ready to pay anyone arrested illegally by police in the state N50,000. According to the governor, anyone who spends a night in detention having been arrested by Kayode Fayemi and “his rampaging Policemen and DSS on this election issue” will henceforth get N50,00 naira from him.

The governor made this announcement via his Twitter handle Monday evening. He wrote;

Henceforth, anyone that is arrested illegally by Fayemi and his rampaging Policemen and DSS on this election issue will get N50k for each night spent in detention. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 9, 2018

See some reactions

Use the money to pay your workers you have been owning for almost a year now mr governor — Loyalty (@Loyalty_015) July 9, 2018

Pay your workers and pensioners and stop this nonsense mr governor! The world is laughing at Nigeria 🇳🇬 because of people like you ! Haba ! How did you become the governor of Ekiti state ? Hope this mistake won’t happen again 🚶🏻🚶🏻🚶🏻 — Don de Octopus 🐙 (@HenryOnweani) July 9, 2018

The Ekiti state governorship election will hold on Saturday in all the 16 local government areas of the state.