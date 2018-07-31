Ekiti LG Official Found Dead Inside Well After Disappearing From Sight

Michael Bamisaye. Source: Facebook

Michael Bamisaye, the Director of Finance, Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has been found dead in a well at his residence in Ado-Ekiti.

Punch Metro reports that his death was said to have thrown his family into mourning.

Although residents reportedly suspected suicide, the cause of his death had yet to be ascertained as of press time.

A mixture of cement and water was reportedly found near the well.

A source said, “The deceased woke up at about 4am to assist his wife with some house chores and even called some council workers he used to convey to Ise everyday to be ready to join him.

“But he suddenly disappeared, and his wife started looking for him.

“Later, she discovered that the well was opened and saw the body floating.

“The wife and other people who joined in the search later saw the cement he had mixed with water.

“The men of the state fire service came to remove the corpse, which has been deposited in a mortuary.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, could not be reached for comments as his phone was switched off.