Local News

Ekiti LG Official Found Dead Inside Well After Disappearing From Sight

Michael Bamisaye. Source: Facebook

Michael Bamisaye, the Director of Finance, Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has been found dead in a well at his residence in Ado-Ekiti.

Punch Metro reports that his death was said to have thrown his family into mourning.

Although residents reportedly suspected suicide, the cause of his death had yet to be ascertained as of press time.

A mixture of cement and water was reportedly found near the well.

A source said, “The deceased woke up at about 4am to assist his wife with some house chores and even called some council workers he used to convey to Ise everyday to be ready to join him.

“But he suddenly disappeared, and his wife started looking for him.

“Later, she discovered that the well was opened and saw the body floating.

“The wife and other people who joined in the search later saw the cement he had mixed with water.

“The men of the state fire service came to remove the corpse, which has been deposited in a mortuary.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, could not be reached for comments as his phone was switched off.

READ  This wedding invitation will surely crack your ribs

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

EFCC Accuses Benue Governor Of N22bn Fraud

Police Brutality: Misplaced Bag Found After SARS Officers Tortured Innocent Driver (Photo)

Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Is Engaged (Photos)

Ronaldo Meets His Juventus Teammates For The First Time Ahead Of New Season (Photos)

It Will Be Disastrous, If PDP Fails To Give Me The Ticket – Atiku

Meet Veronica, The Little Schoolgirl Who Has Two Arms Growing In Her Stomach (Photos)

Presidency Reacts To Impeachment Notice Served Governor Ortom By 8 APC Members

Stunning New Photo Of Maryam Abacha Emerges

Tragedy As Lady Allegedly Pushes Her Boyfriend Out Of The Window During Fight Over Phone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *