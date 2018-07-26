Ekiti house of assembly put under lock indefinitely

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has frown at what it describes as ‘strange deployment of heavily armed policemen’ to the premises of the House.

Hon Kola Oluwawole, the speaker of the state assembly, who while addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti this morning, said “the heavily armed policemen were deployed around 9pm on Wednesday.”

The speaker being flanked by 17 other legislators accused members who defected to All Progressives Congress(APC) before the governorship election as responsible for the act.