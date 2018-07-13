EkitiDecides: Ekiti under siege as PDP members whisked away by policemen to unknown location – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has raised an alarm of the state being under siege. According to the out-going governor, the residence of PDP Deputy governorship candidate, Kazeem Deji Ogunsakin has been invaded by armed policemen.
In a Twitter post late Thursday, Fayose stated that three house of Assembly members were also arrested and their whereabouts unknown as at the time of the tweet.
He wrote:
Ekiti under siege again!
Presently, the residence of PDP Deputy governorship candidate, Kazeem Deji Ogunsakin has been invaded by armed policemen.
Three house of Assembly members have been arrested too.
Whereabouts unknown yet!
