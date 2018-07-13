Uncategorized

EkitiDecides: Ekiti under siege as PDP members whisked away by policemen to unknown location – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has raised an alarm of the state being under siege. According to the out-going governor, the residence of PDP Deputy governorship candidate,  Kazeem Deji Ogunsakin has been invaded by armed policemen.

In a Twitter post late Thursday, Fayose stated that three house of Assembly members were also arrested and their whereabouts unknown as at the time of the tweet.

