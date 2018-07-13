EkitiDecides: Elrufai, Yahaya Bello on ground to support Fayemi

Ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state tomorrow, July 14th, Governor Nasir Ahmad Elrufai of Kaduna state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state are is in Ado-Ekiti.

The All Progressive Congress, APC, governors are in the state to support Kayode Fayemi, the party’s candidate for the for the elections in the state.

What Kaduna governor said via social media

Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai is in Ado-Ekiti, in support of @kfayemi , the Gubernatorial candidate of the APC, ahead of tomorrow’s Election in Ekiti State. pic.twitter.com/5Lt8n4N1da — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) July 13, 2018

