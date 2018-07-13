Uncategorized

#EkitiDecides: Elrufai, Yahaya Bello on ground to support Fayemi

 

Ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state tomorrow, July 14th, Governor Nasir Ahmad Elrufai of Kaduna state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state are is in Ado-Ekiti.

The All Progressive Congress, APC, governors are in the state to support Kayode Fayemi, the party’s candidate for the for the elections in the state.

What Kaduna governor said via social media

See more photos


You may also like

Two students nearly chased to death by SARS operatives (Photos)

Shocker! “How Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s Daughter Was Killed!” – Boyfriend Confesses

Wizkid Parties With Drake In London

D’banj Set To Perform At Global Citizen Festival

DJ Cuppy’s Boyfriend, Asa Asika, Reveals How They Met

Policeman fondled my b.reast, threatened to send me to prison if I don’t sleep with him – Widow

EkitiDecides: Ekiti under siege as PDP members whisked away by policemen to unknown location – Fayose

Bobrisky shows off his bare butt to prove he doesn’t wear butt pads(photos)

There Is No Number One Artiste In Africa – Yemi Alade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *