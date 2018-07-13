Politics, Trending

#EkitiDecides: Fayose allegedly credits civil servants N3,000 ahead of tomorrow’s election

 

Just a few hours to the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti state, out-going governor, Ayodele Fayose is everywhere on the news. According to some Nigerian Twitter users, Fayose has allegedly paid Ekiti state civil servants, N3,000 stipends.

Fayose was said to have last paid civil servants salary in December 2017, but has allegedly credited the account of civil servants in the state, with N3,000 to encourage them to vote in Saturday’s elections.

Twitter user @cbngov_Akin1 shared the news online, saying;

See some credit alert images


You may also like

OAU Stands Still For The MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

#EkitiDecides: Hold Fayose responsible if anything goes wrong – APC

Gov Yahaya Bello, 10 soldiers and 26 policemen have led 78 thugs to Ekiti state – PDP cries out

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th July

5-year old boy wrote his Unique Obituary before Losing the Battle to Cancer

Sex-for-bail Scandal Rocks Police Station In Lagos As Widow Lays Allegation Against An Officer

Mom Who Fought Facebook To Inherit Dead Daughter’s Account Defeats Them In Court

NYSC Issues Important Updates On Registration For 2018 Batch B PCMs

“Buhari after the life of my brother” — Governor Fayose’s sister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *