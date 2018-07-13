EkitiDecides: Fayose allegedly credits civil servants N3,000 ahead of tomorrow’s election

Just a few hours to the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti state, out-going governor, Ayodele Fayose is everywhere on the news. According to some Nigerian Twitter users, Fayose has allegedly paid Ekiti state civil servants, N3,000 stipends.

Fayose was said to have last paid civil servants salary in December 2017, but has allegedly credited the account of civil servants in the state, with N3,000 to encourage them to vote in Saturday’s elections.

Twitter user @cbngov_Akin1 shared the news online, saying;

Breaking news….. IFAYOSELISM

Ekiti Civil Servants and Pensioners receive N3,000 “Govt Stipend” Alert this morning to go vote for PDP on Saturday instead of their salaries Some people are wicked sha …

THE LAST SALARY HE PAID WAS DECEMBER 2017 pic.twitter.com/6uGMFlkux7 — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) July 13, 2018

See some credit alert images