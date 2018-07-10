Politics, Trending

#EkitiDecides: Fayose orders Ekiti people to stay at home in order not to be killed by ‘APC thugs’

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has declared today public holiday in the state after he alleged that members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) have plans to invade the state, and cause crisis.

Fayose, in a Twitter post praised the people of Ekiti for complying with our sit-at-home directive. According to him, it became imperative for his people to remain indoors for their safety “as thugs have invaded the State from Kogi, Ondo and Edo States for the APC campaign rally.”

He wrote;

President Muhammadu Buhari will also be in Ekiti State today to attend APC Mega Rally at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti, ahead of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election.


