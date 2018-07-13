EkitiDecides: Hold Fayose responsible if anything goes wrong – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC has asked Nigerians to hold Governor Ayodele Fayose responsible if there is any public unrest or breakdown of law and order in Ekiti State.

The ruling party made this call via its Twitter handle on Friday Afternoon. According to the APC, Fayose and his collaborators, ” who are not in Ekiti but quick to amplify his propaganda to cause national outrage” should be held accountable for any break down of law and order in the state.

It wrote;

"If there is any public unrest or breakdown of law and order in Ekiti State, Nigerians should hold Fayose accountable, his collaborators who are not in Ekiti but quick to amplify his propaganda to cause national outrage will be held accountable also" — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) July 12, 2018

The Ekiti state governorship election will hold tomorrow, July 14th in all local government areas of the state – Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has warned people without PVC to stay-off all polling units in the state.