Metro News, Trending

#EkitiDecides: NBC shuts down Ekiti Broadcasting Service for announcing fake result in support of PDP

 

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has reportedly ordered the immediate shutdown of the Ekiti Broadcasting Service, for breaching provisions of the broadcasting code.

The commission took this action, following the illegal announcement of results by the state Governor, Ayodele Fayose in favour of his deputy and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prof Kolapo Olusola Gubernatorial Candidate.

NBC’s Southwest monitoring chief, Professor Armstrong Idachaba cited breach of the electoral act and broadcasting code by the media outfit, after Governor Ayodele Fayose announced fake results – It noted further that the station comprising radio and TV will remain shut down until further notice.


