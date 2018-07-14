EkitiDecides: Video of party agent sharing N5k to voters surfaces

A video of a party agent sharing N5k to voters has surfaced online. Although it is not exactly clear, which party agent the man in the video is – but he was caught on camera handing out cash to voters at Igbemo Ward of Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

However, according to Premium Times, the man in the video is a party agent working for the All Progressives Congress. Residents of the area, were said to have identified the agent as Bello Dauda.

The news outlet also reports that, Mr Dauda was assisted by Olonniyi Elisha Onisola, who residents identified as a party head. He was also at the polling unit ensuring Mr Dauda and his colleagues do the needful.

See video below



