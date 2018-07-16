Metro News, Trending, Uncategorized

#EkitiPolls: Fayose ‘allegedly’ books a plane ticket to Paris to avoid jail – Presidential aide

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media yesterday took to Twitter to share an image of an alleged plane ticket of Governor Ayo Fayose.

After the Saturday, governorship election in Ekiti state, which saw Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress emerge winner, Gov Fayose has suffered heavy troll. Fayose had campaigned heavily for his deputy, who was the flag-bearer for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the election.

According to the presidential aide, Fayose booked the ticket on a premonition, he might lose at the polls and as such was running away, in order to avoid the law.

She wrote;


