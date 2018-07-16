EkitiPolls: I am Peter Ayodele Fayose , I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this, Fayose says as he heads to court

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said the Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress, APC did not win the Saturday’s governorship election in the state,

According to Fayose, this is because there was no jubilation in Ekiti state after the results were announced. The out-going governor said this via his Twitter handle on Monday.

Gov Fayose stated also that they were headed to court to challenge the victory. He wrote;

See tweet

If APC truly won, why was it that there was no jubilation in Ekiti ?

That victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic, we will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) July 16, 2018