#EkitiPolls: What happened in Ekiti in 2014 and 2018 is wrong – Doyin Okupe

 

Doyin Okupe, former special assistant to former President Obasanjo on Media and Publicity has said what happened in Ekiti in 2014 was wrong and what happened in 2018 is also wrong .
In what looks like a reaction to the manner in which the just concluded Ekiti state gubernatorial election took place, Mr Okupe has faulted the process but not also sparing the one before.

According to Okupe, who was Senior special assistant to fomer President Jonathan on public affairs, at the time when the 2014 election was conducted in Ekiti state said official deception has always been state policy in Nigeria.

Mr Okupe said this via his Twitter handle on Monday, adding that truth is constant and necessary for Progress. See tweet below;

Some Twitter users, in their reactions faulted Okupe’s statement because he was in power when the first wrong was committed but did or said nothing.

See their reactions below


 


