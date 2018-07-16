EkitiPolls: What happened in Ekiti in 2014 and 2018 is wrong – Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, former special assistant to former President Obasanjo on Media and Publicity has said what happened in Ekiti in 2014 was wrong and what happened in 2018 is also wrong .

In what looks like a reaction to the manner in which the just concluded Ekiti state gubernatorial election took place, Mr Okupe has faulted the process but not also sparing the one before.

According to Okupe, who was Senior special assistant to fomer President Jonathan on public affairs, at the time when the 2014 election was conducted in Ekiti state said official deception has always been state policy in Nigeria.

Mr Okupe said this via his Twitter handle on Monday, adding that truth is constant and necessary for Progress. See tweet below;

Official deception has always been state policy in Nigeria over d yrs. What happened in ekiti in 2014 was WRONG.What happened in 2018 is also WRONG.Truth is constant& necessary 4 Progress.

D Choice is ours 2 make. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) July 16, 2018

Some Twitter users, in their reactions faulted Okupe’s statement because he was in power when the first wrong was committed but did or said nothing.

@doyinokupe : Sir, did it just occur to you that 2014 election was wrong and faulty? You never saw anything bad at that time cos you were still in the corridor of power! You are morally wrong to complain about 2018 events! — oluyombo oludare (@abideenoludare) July 16, 2018

CJO well done!!!!! Can you please reminiscence on your comment in 2014 during and after the election??? — sumbo badmus M. (@planner4all) July 16, 2018

Agreed but the question is did you speak against what happened in ekiti in 2014 as you are speaking now?? If not, Egbon u have no moral right to speak now. — SHETTIMA M.I (@SHETTY8701) July 16, 2018

What a shame!weren't u part of dt 2014 wrong.were you humane enough to proclaim it wrong then.instead,as a spokesperson u were busy propagating d vry wrong canvassing support for PDP,ur party ,whose operation u now consider wrong nw. hypocrisy — salabiu perry (@topyperry) July 16, 2018

Mr. Okupe don't you have any shame? You have been the mouthpiece of such official deception for years. Please just keep quiet and let others talk. — CHANGE 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@ChangeDems) July 16, 2018



