Ekiti civil servants not getting salary anytime soon – Reno Omokri

 

Former aide to president Good luck Jonathan,  Reno Omokri has said Ekiti state civil servants won’t  get salary  anytime soon.

According to Omokri, a better part of the state’s allocation will be going into the pockets of political godfathers by the governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

The author made this known via his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening. He stated further that he pities the civil servants in the state.

