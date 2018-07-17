Ekiti civil servants not getting salary anytime soon – Reno Omokri

Former aide to president Good luck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said Ekiti state civil servants won’t get salary anytime soon.

According to Omokri, a better part of the state’s allocation will be going into the pockets of political godfathers by the governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.

The author made this known via his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening. He stated further that he pities the civil servants in the state.

He wrote:

I pity Ekiti civil servants who are expecting Fayemi to come and pay their salaries. Where did they think all the money to buy votes came from? Heaven?? Look, for the foreseeable future, Ekiti’s federal allocation will be devoted to tithes and thanksgiving offering to godfathers! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 17, 2018



