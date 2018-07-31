Emotional Moment A Doting Dad Who Works 3 Jobs Surprised Daughter With Dream Dress (Watch)

A young father from the Pennsylvania area of United States of America, Ricky Smith, who reportedly works three jobs to make ends meet, has surprised his daughter with her dream dress.

The man’s teenage daughter identified as Nevaeha Smith, had wished to have the dress for her school formal dance. However, her dad told her he couldn’t afford it.

Navaeha who received the gift

Nevertheless, he still went out of his way to buy it for her when Nevaeha least expected it, and presented her the brand new dress after she visited him at his workplace.

Style Exchange Boutique shared a video of the emotional moment on its Facebook page, where it went viral. It has garnered an astonishing 12 million views and 200,000 shares so far.

The emotional father and daughter moment

In the video, Nevaeha is seen with a surprised, wide-mouthed expression on her face when she saw the dress. She then gave her dad a long hug as she cried.

Watch the emotional video below;

