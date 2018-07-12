Trending

Endowed Nigerian Female Soldier Celebrates Her Birthday In Style…

A female officer of the Nigerian Army, identified as Ejiroghene Porcharmygirl with the on Instagram handle, @porch_armygirl, has taken to the social media platform to reveal to her fans and followers that she is in a joyous mood as she turned a year older.

Army girl who shared some photos of herself, also posted a video of her twerking as she thrilled her followers while celebrating her birthday.

She also wrote some sweet words as she shared the video with the caption: “Yoooooooooooo Instagram Today is my birthday. Happy birthday to Ejiroghene a.k.a Porcharmygirl, I wish myself all the good things of life, Thank you lord for loving me unconditionally.”

See more of the birthday girl’s photos below;


You may also like

Police nab Young man at Ikeja after stealing from an undercover police

Nigerian man spotted seriously washing his money and phone (VIDEO)

How NLC’s Picketing of MTN Violated Global ILO Rule

MTNF graduates MUSON’s next generation of Music Superstars

Fayose faked Teargas attack to incite Nigerians against the Police and FG – APC

Cultists On The Run After Raping Girl Repeatedly During Initiation In A Bush

World Cup: FIFA wants Broadcasters to show Fewer Shots of Attractive Women

Just in; PDP senators Petition Federal Government over allege attack on Fayose

Nigerians throw mud at Oshiomole over statement about PDP members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *